Hubert Earl "Hooty" Layton, 75, of Milton, Ky., died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at his home in Milton, Carroll County, Ky.

He was born on Nov. 14, 1943, in Owenton, Owen County, Ky., the son of the late Carl David Layton and Anna Katherine McMannis Layton. He had retired from Kentucky Utilities Ghent Generating Station as a Maintenance Coordinator. He had worked previously for Rexnord Manufacturing in Madison for several years. He was a member of English Christian Church.

He had several hobbies including working on old cars, hunting and fishing, trail riding on horseback and enjoyed building structures and doing his own fabrication work.

He will be missed by his wife, Sandra Ann Hartman Layton, to whom he married on March 23, 1963; a son, David Wayne Layton of Milton; two daughters, Lynn Ann Layton of Milton and Tammy Gale (Steve) Hearn of Ghent, Ky.; a brother, Larry Wayne Layton of Milton; a sister, Joyce Ann Clifton of Owenton, Ky.; four grandchildren, Tyler Grant Layton, Alexander Layton, Katie Hearn and Kelly Lynn Layton; two great-grandchildren, Luna and Lucy Grant; and two honorary grandchildren, Brandon Michael Hunt and Staci Lynn McCarter.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers; Don and Buck Layton.

Funeral Services were held Saturday, Sept. 14, at the English Christian Church, in Carrollton, Ky. with the Rev. Frank McGee presiding. Graveside Services were held Saturday at the English Cemetery in Carrollton.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Gifts may be given to English Christian Church in care of the funeral home.

Arrangements are entrusted with the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home.

