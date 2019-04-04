Hubert Hackett Jr.

Obituary

Hubert Hackett Jr., 87, of Carrollton died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville, Ky.
Survivors include two daughters, Becky (Dean) Tandy of Lexington, Ky.; and Jennifer (Mike) Stewart of Carrollton; a son, Barry K. (Dana) Hackett of Torrance, Calif.; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert Hackett, Sr. and Ethel Richmond Hackett; and his wife, Joy Keith Hackett.
Funeral Services were held Monday, April 1, 2019 at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home, 809 Highland Ave. in Carrollton with the Rev. Blair Fields officiating. Burial took place in the Moffett Cemetery in Milton, Ky.
Published in The News-Democrat on Apr. 4, 2019
