Hubert Hackett Jr., 87, of Carrollton died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville, Ky.
Survivors include two daughters, Becky (Dean) Tandy of Lexington, Ky.; and Jennifer (Mike) Stewart of Carrollton; a son, Barry K. (Dana) Hackett of Torrance, Calif.; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert Hackett, Sr. and Ethel Richmond Hackett; and his wife, Joy Keith Hackett.
Funeral Services were held Monday, April 1, 2019 at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home, 809 Highland Ave. in Carrollton with the Rev. Blair Fields officiating. Burial took place in the Moffett Cemetery in Milton, Ky.
Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home
809 Highland Avenue
Carrollton, KY 41008
(502) 732-4436
Published in The News-Democrat on Apr. 4, 2019