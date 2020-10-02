1/
Ida Florance (Payton) Chilton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ida's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ida Florance Chilton, 85, of Milton, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at her residence.
Survivors include her children: Betty Lou (James) Stephan of Madison, Ind., Kenneth Earl (Betsie) Chilton of Hanover, Ind., and Troy Eugene (Barbara Ann) Chilton of Bedford, Ky.; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a step great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tonnie Bailey Payton and Bennie Chester Payton, Sr.
Graveside services were held Wednesday, Sept. 16, with the Rev. Sam Epley officiating at Moffett Cemetery, in Milton. The Lytle Welty Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, Vail Chapel, Madison's Hilltop was entrusted with the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Democrat from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lytle Funeral Home & Cremation Service
37 High Street
Milton, KY 40045
(502) 268-5694
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved