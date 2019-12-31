Irene Mary Traylor Ritter, 92, of Madison, Ind., died at 3:49 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at the River Terrace Health Campus in Madison, Ind.

Irene is survived by her daughters, Julia (Thomas)Barber of Madison, Ind., Mary Margaret "Mimi" (Jacques) Natz of Jersey City, N.J.; her sons, Dwight (Nellie) Ritter of Coronado, Calif., Steve (Ozlem) Ritter of Coral Gables, Fla., and Julius "Chip" (Karin)Ritter of Zionsville, Ind.

She was preceded in death by her father, Edgar H. Traylor; her mother, Irene M. Ferris Traylor; and her beloved husband of 51 years, Julius F. "Bud" Ritter Jr.

Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, celebrated by Father Christopher A. Craig at the Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 413 East Second St. in downtown Madison, Ind. Interment will follow in the Springdale Cemetery, 600 West Fifth St. in downtown Madison, Ind. Friends may visit from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, and from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Ind.

The Rosary will be prayed at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre.