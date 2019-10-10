Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ivadean "Dean" (Rubarts) Wilson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ivadean "Dean" Rubarts Wilson, born in Dunnville, Ky. passed away September 19, 2019, in Franklin, Tenn. at the age of 86. Dean was the daughter of the late Carl and Fern Coffey Rubarts of Casey County, Ky. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, James Craig Wilson and her brother Willard Eugene Rubarts of Lexington, Ky.

Dean is survived by her daughters Marcia Kay Wilson of Nashville, Tenn. and Wendy Wilson Cox (Larry) of Franklin. She is also survived by her grandchildren Taylor Kronn Walker (Matthew) of Seattle, Wash., Meredith Kronn Veazey (Foster) of Mobile. Ala., Katherine Diane Cox (Reed Neff) of Franklin, James Fletcher Cox of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Jessica Dean Cox of Austin, Texas; two great-grandsons, Jett Beckham Moyer and Louis Kronn Veazey; and a great-granddaughter, Cora June Casy; her sister Lillie Mae Rubarts Franklin; step-mother, Rena Lou Rubarts; sister-in-law, Katherine Stafford Rubarts; and nieces, K. Michelle Rubarts and Carol R. Christ.

Dean left home at 14 to attend the Foundation School at Berea College in Berea, Ky. She furthered her education at Eastern Kentucky State College (now Eastern Kentucky University) earning a bachelors and master's degree in education. While at Eastern Dean was an associate editor of the school newspaper and basketball queen. Upon graduation, Dean moved to Cincinnati, Ohio to begin her teaching career in the Cincinnati public school system. Dean and Jim were married on Dec. 23, 1956, in the chapel at Berea College. Marcia and Wendy were born in Cincinnati while Jim and Dean were both educators. The family moved to Jim's hometown of Warsaw, Ky. in 1964 and made it their lifelong home. Dean continued her teaching career in Gallatin and Carroll County schools until her retirement from teaching in 1982. Upon retiring from teaching Dean served as secretary of Wilson Lumber and Hardware, Jim's business that had been in his family for three generations. Dean served on the board of the Farmers State Bank, Warsaw Women's Club, and Warsaw Cemetery Board. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, honorary education society and The First Christian Church of Warsaw. She loved gardening, collecting antiques, and the family farm. She and Jim were season ticket holders for the University of Louisville Cardinals men's basketball team. If you wanted to find them during basketball season or the NCAA tournament, you just had to find out where the "Cards" were playing and that's where they were. She enjoyed filling out her March Madness bracket every year. As a lifelong Kentuckian, Dean loved the Kentucky Derby and had fond memories of attending with Governor Wallace and First Lady Martha Wilkinson.

A Celebration of Life service will be held for Dean on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, with family visitation from 10-11 and service at 11 a.m. at The First Christian Church in Warsaw. The family will host a reception at the Riverside Bed & Breakfast, Warsaw following the service.

