Ivan Hollar
1965 - 2020
Maysville, Ky.-Ivan Hollar, 55, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. 
He was born on Sept. 8, 1965, to Doris Spence Hollar of Maysville and the late Richard "Dick" Paul Hollar, Sr.  He was a member of Jesus of Latter Day Saints. 
Besides his mother, he is survived by two sisters, Shirley Lewis and Deidre Joy Moore; and four brothers, Richard Paul (Janet) Hollar, II, Preston Keith (Trinda) Hollar, Samuel Chad Hollar, and Warren McKay Hollar.  He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. 
Graveside services were held Friday at Pollitt Cemetery in Lewis County.  Condolences may be sent to MooreAndParkerFh.com.

Published in The News Democrat from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Moore & Parker Funeral Home
303 Maple Leaf Rd
Maysville, KY 41056
(606) 759-1111
