Jack Royce Ogden Sr., 85, died on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at the Carroll County Memorial Hospital.
His leaves behind three sons; Jack R. (Mary) Ogden Jr., Paul Wayne (Lori) Ogden and Fred T. (Cindy) Ogden, all of Sanders, Ky.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Dewey and Blanche Mae (Bradley) Ogden.
Funeral services were 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at the Sanders Baptist Church with the Rev. Danny Flowers officiating. Burial followed in the Ghent Masonic Cemetery.
Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The News-Democrat on Jan. 2, 2020