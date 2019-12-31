Jack Royce Ogden Sr.

Service Information
Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home
809 Highland Avenue
Carrollton, KY
41008
(502)-732-4436
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Sanders Baptist Ch.
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Sanders Baptist Ch.
Obituary
Jack Royce Ogden Sr., 85, died on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at the Carroll County Memorial Hospital.
His leaves behind three sons; Jack R. (Mary) Ogden Jr., Paul Wayne (Lori) Ogden and Fred T. (Cindy) Ogden, all of Sanders, Ky.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Dewey and Blanche Mae (Bradley) Ogden.
Funeral services were 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at the Sanders Baptist Church with the Rev. Danny Flowers officiating. Burial followed in the Ghent Masonic Cemetery.
Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The News-Democrat on Jan. 2, 2020
