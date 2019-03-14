Jackee Drue Griffin, 68, of Pleasureville, Henry County, Ky., died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville, Ky.
Funeral Services were held Saturday, March 9, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home, 809 Highland Ave. in Carrollton with the Rev. Jerry Anderson officiating. Burial was in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Carrollton.
Survivors include her husband, Shirley J. Griffin of Pleasureville; four sons, Cary McGuire of La Grange, Ky., Jamie (Michelle) McGuire of Ft. Myers, Fla., Jackee Shannon Griffin of La Grange, and Chad Griffin of La Grange; a daughter, Tammy Mattox of Paris, Ky.; and twelve grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Estil and Dorothy Anderson Miles; and a daughter, Shelley Rae Griffin.
Published in The News-Democrat on Mar. 14, 2019