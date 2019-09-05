Jackie L. Snow, 55, of Ghent died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at the King's Daughters' Hospital in Madison, Ind.

Funeral Services will be 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at the Ghent Baptist Church with the Rev. Graham Reynolds officiating. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until time of service Thursday, at the church. Burial will be in the Ghent Masonic Cemetery in Ghent, KY. Arrangements are entrusted with the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home.

Survivors include his wife, Shelia Mills Snow of Ghent; two sons, Jason Devine of Campbellsburg, Ky., and Jackie William Snow of Worthville, Ky.; three daughters, Amy (Michael) Saint of Saraland, Ala., Kristy (Chad) Lee of Saraland, and Amanda (Mark) Collins of Worthville; and twelve grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Stanley Snow and Irene Noble Snow.