Mrs. Jackie Mahoney Smith, 59, of Hanover, died Monday, May 27, 2019, at her home.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m., Friday, May 31, 2019, at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive Madison, Ind., with Pastor Joseph Quiles officiating. Interment will follow. Friends may visit Thursday from 4 - 8 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Survivors include her husband, Shon Smith of Hanover; her sons, John (Rachel) Mahoney of Madison, Ind., William Mahoney and his companion Jennifer of Hanover; her daughter, Joanna Cook of Hanover; and 12 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Owen Mahoney; and her mother, Alma Louise Roy Mahoney May.
