Jackie Mahoney Smith

Mrs. Jackie Mahoney Smith, 59, of Hanover, died Monday, May 27, 2019, at her home.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m., Friday, May 31, 2019, at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive Madison, Ind., with Pastor Joseph Quiles officiating. Interment will follow. Friends may visit Thursday from 4 - 8 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Survivors include her husband, Shon Smith of Hanover; her sons, John (Rachel) Mahoney of Madison, Ind., William Mahoney and his companion Jennifer of Hanover; her daughter, Joanna Cook of Hanover; and 12 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Owen Mahoney; and her mother, Alma Louise Roy Mahoney May.
Published in The News-Democrat on May 30, 2019
