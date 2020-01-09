James C. "Jimmy" Clifford, 60, of Bedford, Ky., died at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at his home.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Lisa Cousins Clifford of Bedford, Ky.; and his stepdaughters, Samantha Johnston and her fiancée Aaron Bright of Prospect, Ky., and Katie Sparkman of Bedford, Ky.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Nancy Carder Clifford.
Jimmy chose cremation with no public services. Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre of Madison, Ind. was entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The News-Democrat on Jan. 9, 2020