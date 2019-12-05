James C. Turner Jr., 79, of Milton, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at 12:53 p.m. at the Water's of Clifty Falls in Madison, Indiana.
Survivors include his companion, Shirley Lee Tipton of Milton; his sons, Christopher Troy Turner of Milton, Damon Turner of Milton; his daughter, Travis Louise (Craig) Lauria of Johnstown, Pa.; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, James C. Turner, Sr.; his mother, Callie W. Watts Turner; and one granddaughter.
Friends may visit from 4-8 p.m., Friday at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison.
Published in The News-Democrat on Dec. 5, 2019