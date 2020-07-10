1/1
Mr. James Carmen Mudd
1937 - 2020
LOUISVILLE – James Carmen Mudd, on July 5, 2020 at the age of 83 died at Thomson-Hood Veterans Center in Wilmore, Ky.
He was a retired Kentucky State Trooper, a member of the Kentucky Colonels, and formerly served in the United States Marine Corps.  He was a native of Holy Cross, Ky. and a member of St. Martha's Catholic Church in Louisville.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Jean Hill Mudd; his parents, Walter Alexander Mudd and Clara Dorothy Hagan Mudd; and his brothers, Joseph Paul, Robert L. and Charles W. Mudd.
He is survived by his daughter, Jo Ann Mudd Blackburn; two granddaughters, Breanna and Julie; a sister, Ann Miller and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service was held.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Center for Courageous Kids in Scottsville, Ky., or www.centerforcourageouskids.org
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg, Ky. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ritchieandpeach.com

Published in The News Democrat from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St
LAWRENCEBURG, KY 40342
(502) 839-5151
Memories & Condolences

July 10, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you Jo Ann,Breanna and Julie.
Pam Downs
Family
July 9, 2020
Rest In Peace Brother Trooper
Danny Damrel
Coworker
July 8, 2020
RIP my friend. KSP Post 5.
Jay Hancock
Coworker
July 8, 2020
My deepest sympathy to you and your family, JoAnn. My late husband, Robert Conely, and I had such a deep respect for both your mom and dad. They were such genuinely kind people and it was a blessing to know them.
Lois Conely
Friend
July 8, 2020
JoAnn, I am so sorry to hear about your father. We are all praying for you and your girls during this trying time.
Faye Murphy
Friend
July 8, 2020
So very sorry to hear, prayers to the family.
Roger Fuller
Coworker
July 8, 2020
Jo Ann we are sorry to hear about your dad we miss you and the girls praying that you have peace and comfort and most important love that only God can give bill and patty hendricks
Bill Hendricks
Friend
July 8, 2020
Im so sorry to hear about your dads passing. He was a good man. My thoughts and prayers are with you, Breanna, and Julie.
Charlene Hanks
Friend
July 8, 2020
To the family of Jim Mudd.
I forgot to add that we have sent a donation to India to a priest friend for a Mass said for Jim's soul.
Bill and Nancy Lyvers Lyon
Friend
July 8, 2020
I would have recognized that being 'Jim', as he was called at Holy Cross, even without seeing the name. Jo Ann, Breanna, Julie and Ann, you have our sympathy. I have a cute story to tell about him. He was a grade above me and he used to work after school at Cash Variety Store. As teenagers you know how a young teen is always hungry. Well we used ride from Loretto from the High school, then wait at the store for our 2nd bus to ride the rest of the way to our homes. My friend always had money for refreshments but I was from a larger family and we didn't have the means of making our own money for candy and soft drinks like she did. Every day she ate in front of me. This one day I was so hungry and I whispered and asked Jim to give me a spoon of ketsup, which he did. I was so grateful that he didn't tell on me. As far as I know that was always our secret, now I can tell. HA!
Bill and 'Nancy Lyvers' Lyon
Friend
July 8, 2020
We are very sorry for your loss and will continue to send prayers of comfort for you all.
Garrett Franklin and Members New Life Christian Fellowship Church
Friend
July 8, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss Jo Ann and family. Your father stands out in my memory when we were kids. He was such a helpful and honorable man. Many blessings to you and your family.
Stephanie McGeorge Rasco
Neighbor
July 8, 2020
Mr. Mudd was such a friendly man.
I always enjoyed talking with him when he came into Dr. Olash's office where I worked . He & Mrs. Mudd were very special people and will be greatly missed. So glad that they are together again. He missed her terribly. May you rest in peace together.♥♥
Carol Nord
Acquaintance
