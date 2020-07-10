I would have recognized that being 'Jim', as he was called at Holy Cross, even without seeing the name. Jo Ann, Breanna, Julie and Ann, you have our sympathy. I have a cute story to tell about him. He was a grade above me and he used to work after school at Cash Variety Store. As teenagers you know how a young teen is always hungry. Well we used ride from Loretto from the High school, then wait at the store for our 2nd bus to ride the rest of the way to our homes. My friend always had money for refreshments but I was from a larger family and we didn't have the means of making our own money for candy and soft drinks like she did. Every day she ate in front of me. This one day I was so hungry and I whispered and asked Jim to give me a spoon of ketsup, which he did. I was so grateful that he didn't tell on me. As far as I know that was always our secret, now I can tell. HA!

Bill and 'Nancy Lyvers' Lyon

Friend