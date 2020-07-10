LOUISVILLE – James Carmen Mudd, on July 5, 2020 at the age of 83 died at Thomson-Hood Veterans Center in Wilmore, Ky.
He was a retired Kentucky State Trooper, a member of the Kentucky Colonels, and formerly served in the United States Marine Corps. He was a native of Holy Cross, Ky. and a member of St. Martha's Catholic Church in Louisville.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Jean Hill Mudd; his parents, Walter Alexander Mudd and Clara Dorothy Hagan Mudd; and his brothers, Joseph Paul, Robert L. and Charles W. Mudd.
He is survived by his daughter, Jo Ann Mudd Blackburn; two granddaughters, Breanna and Julie; a sister, Ann Miller and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service was held.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Center for Courageous Kids in Scottsville, Ky., or www.centerforcourageouskids.org
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg, Ky. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ritchieandpeach.com