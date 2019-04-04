Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James David Tharp. View Sign

James David Tharp, 57, of Ghent, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019.

Born on October 11, 1961, he was the son of the late Darrell and JoAnn Tharp. James proudly served his country in the U.S. National Guard.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his grandparents: William and Donna Tharp and Henry Luhn and Josephine Storey of Carrolton, Ky. and brothers, Ricky Tharp of Milton, Ky. and Tony Tharp of Henry County. He is survived by his wife Diana Noble, son: David Noble; daughter, Melissa (Zeke) Greene; sisters Donna (Jeff) Newport of Carrollton and Mary Beth Grider of Florida; brother: Chris (Angie) Tharp of Madison, Ind.; uncle, Jerry (Patsy) Tharp of Carrollton and numerous nieces, nephews and amazing cousins.

