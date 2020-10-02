1/
James Edward Reilly
James Edward Reilly, 71, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.
Survivors include his wife Gracie Louden Reilly; her three children, Tommy (Robin) Webb, of Bedford, Ky.; Billy (Trina) Webb, of Smithfield, Ky.; and Michelle (Greg) Goff, of Carrollton, Ky.; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Marion Elizabeth "Betty" (Barr) Reilly.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Providence Baptist Church, Campbellsburg, Ky. Visitation is at 11 a.m. with a memorial service at 2 p.m.

Published in The News Democrat from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
