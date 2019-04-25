James Edward Wolfe, 81, of Carrollton died Tuesday, April 22, 2019, at his residence in Carrollton.
Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, April 27, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home, 809 Highland Ave. in Carrollton with the Rev. Ron Tiller officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Ghent Masonic Cemetery in Ghent.
Survivors include his wife, Iris Jewell Johnson Wolfe of Carrollton; his sons, Terry Edward Wolfe and Robert Wayne Wolfe, both of Carrollton; his step-son, Timothy (Wanda) Short of Independence, Ky.; a step-daughter, Christel Lewellyn of Ghent, Ky.; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; nine step-grandchildren; and 12 step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Isbabelle Searcy Wolfe.
Published in The News-Democrat on Apr. 26, 2019