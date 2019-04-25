Send Flowers Obituary

James Edward Wolfe, 81, of Carrollton died Tuesday, April 22, 2019, at his residence in Carrollton.

Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, April 27, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home, 809 Highland Ave. in Carrollton with the Rev. Ron Tiller officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Ghent Masonic Cemetery in Ghent.

Survivors include his wife, Iris Jewell Johnson Wolfe of Carrollton; his sons, Terry Edward Wolfe and Robert Wayne Wolfe, both of Carrollton; his step-son, Timothy (Wanda) Short of Independence, Ky.; a step-daughter, Christel Lewellyn of Ghent, Ky.; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; nine step-grandchildren; and 12 step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Isbabelle Searcy Wolfe. Published in The News-Democrat on Apr. 26, 2019

Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News Democrat Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close