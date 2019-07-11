James Fredrick "Spider" Proctor

Service Information
Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home
809 Highland Avenue
Carrollton, KY
41008
(502)-732-4436
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Family Worship Center
Obituary
James Fredrick "Spider" Proctor, 74, of Carrollton died Friday, July 5, 2019, at his home.
Funeral Services will be held noon, Saturday, July 13, at the Family Worship Center in Carrollton with the Rev. Pat Butcher officiating.  Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the church.  Burial will take place in the English Cemetery in Carrollton. Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home, 809 Highland Ave. in Carrollton was entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Ruth Stangle Proctor of Carrollton; four  daughters, Nancy Ellen (James) Foster of Carrollton, Kimberly Moore of Worthville, Ky., Karen (Martin) Evans of Carrollton, Leigh Ann (Charles) Prather of Monte Eagle, Tenn.; two sons, James Edward "Eddie" Proctor of Carrollton, and Jason Matthew Proctor of Glencoe, Ky.; 21 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor Hayes Proctor and Essie Sarah Belle Marie Beach Proctor; and a son, Jefferey Scott Proctor.
Published in The News-Democrat on July 11, 2019
