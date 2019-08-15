James Harlan Ballard, 64, of Carrollton, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at his home.
Survivors include, his wife; Anna Frances Harrell Ballard of Carrollton; three sons; Bobby Allen (Anna) Ballard of Campbellsburg, Ky., Jerry Wayne Ballard of Worthville, Ky. and Corey Dale (Krista) Ballard of Sanders, Ky.; and five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Florian Goble and Norma Jean Dryden Ballard.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the Calvary Apostolic Church with the Rev. Miles Miller officiating. Burial was in the Ghent Masonic Cemetery in Ghent, Ky. Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home, 809 Highland Ave. in Carrollton was entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The News-Democrat on Aug. 15, 2019