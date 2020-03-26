James "Jimmy" Henry, 78, of Ghent, Carroll County, KY, died on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the King's Daughters' Hospital in Madison, Ind.
He was born January 20, 1942 in Madison, Jefferson County, Ind, the son of the late Forest Henry.
He is survived by his son and daughter in-law, Jimmy D. and Mary Henry of Ghent; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife, Carolyn C. Henry.
Due to current health concerns, funeral services and visitations will be private. A Memorial Service is planned at a later date at the Ghent Baptist Church.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home.
Published in The News-Democrat on Mar. 26, 2020