James Leonard "Jim" Joslin 76, of La Grange, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019.
He was a member and Elder of La Grange Christian Church. Retired from the Department of Corrections and past president of La Grange Kiwanis Club and FOP for the Department of Corrections.
Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Janice Leffel Joslin; children, James Joslin II, Donna LaMonne Joslin Reeves, Davin Reeves and Connor Reeves; granddaughter, Jamie Joslin King (Dustin); great grandchildren, Jocelyn, Luken, Audrey and Rachel.
A Celebration of Life was conducted Saturday, Oct. 26, at La Grange Christian Church with burial following in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Corydon, Ind. Memorials to La Grange Christian Church.
Published in The News-Democrat on Oct. 31, 2019