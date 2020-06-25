SPARTA, Ky. – James "Jimmy" O'Connor, 85 of Sparta died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at his home.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Sue O'Connor; five sons, Mike O'Connor, Pat O'Connor, Neal O'Connor, Scoop O'Connor and Matthew O'Connor; four daughters, Cindy Norris, Candy Osborne, Melanie Banks and Crystal Jackson; 25 grandchildren: and 29 great-grandchildren He was preceded in death by his parents, August Earl and Pauline Shelly O'Connor; and his first wife, Judy Goehring O'Connor.

A public visitation was held at Garnett-New-McDonald Funeral Home on Friday, June 19. Due to the COVID 19 restrictions the Funeral Service will be Private. However, a Graveside Service was held Saturday, June 20, at Napoleon I.O.O.F. Cemetery.



