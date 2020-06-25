CARROLLTON, Ky. – James (Jim) Richey, 91, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020, at Baptist Health Hospital in Louisville. He is survived by his wife, Louise; his brother Alban; three children, Meghan (Charles) McGrath, Matthew (Suzanne) Doree, and

Andrew (Xue Yan Liu); six grandchildren, Marianna, Emily, Gabriel, Grace, Liu, and Andrew, Jr.; and one great-grandchild, Zaneta. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, and one great-grandchild.

Jim Richey lived a full and varied life. He was born in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. as the son of an Episcopalian minister. Early in life he developed a love of building things, especially out of wood. After a stint in the Navy as a medical corpsman, he enrolled at Bard College. It was there that Jim created his first business, in this case, a small laundry pick-up and delivery service. After leaving Bard, Jim took a variety of jobs in manufacturing, finally settling on his first love of woodworking. Jim moved to Carrollton in 1969 to join what was then the Ison Brothers Furniture Factory. Soon, he started Butler Furniture Industries (later BFI). Butler Furniture soon was employing over 100 workers and making furniture that appeared in homes across the country. Times and tastes changed and so did Butler Furniture, eventually ceasing operations in the early 1980s.

Since retiring, Jim continued to apply his skills in building and organization to help those around him. He was most proud of his work with Habitat for Humanity. As a project director for Habitat for Humanity, Jim directed the construction of dozens of houses that eventually became homes for families looking for a helping hand up. As well, Jim applied his woodworking skills to highly visible renovation projects, including doorways and window frames of businesses in both Carrollton and Madison, Ind. He was especially honored to be asked to renovate the interiors of Episcopal churches in both Madison and Louisville.

In addition to his skills as business person and woodworker, Jim Richey was a serious gardener, an avid skier and -- until late in life -- a private airplane pilot. His skiing prowess brought him special joy. Even into his 80s, he enjoyed skiing, be it at his favorite local slope (where he was a ski instructor until a couple years ago) or a jaunt to the Rockies to ski with friends .Whether at work or at play, Jim Richey went at it with everything he had. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.



