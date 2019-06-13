James Warren Mattingly, 57, of Carrollton, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at Our Hospice Facility in Columbus Ind. Born June 3, 1961, he was the son of the late Warren Mattingly and Bonnie Carter. James was also preceded in death by two brothers: Earl Wayne Mattingly and Paul Edwards; one sister: Rachel Carter; and a son, J. T. Mattingly.
James is survived by two daughters: Lacie Welch of Dupont, Ind. and Erin Nelson of Carrollton; seven brothers: Chris Mattingly, Reauben Mattingly, Charlie Carter, Jacob Carter, Jason Carter, George Carter and Warren Mattingly; eight sisters: Angie Shields, Mae Spivey, Liz Carter, Patsy Carter, Lil Cecil Carter, Becky Carter, Wanda Copeland and Sally Edwards; and his step-father, Cecil Carter. Five grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services were held at the Graham-Dunn Funeral Home in Carrollton.
Published in The News-Democrat on June 13, 2019