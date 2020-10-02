LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Jane Carolyn Hillebrand, 78, of Louisville, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.

Survivors include her children, Larry Hillebrand, Sean Lacefield (Petra), and Christy Lacefield; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Garrett Hillebrand, on September 2, 2020, just three days prior to her death. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur and Mabel Lindsey.

A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at St. Rita Catholic Church, 8709 Preston Hwy. in Louisville with private burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Thursday at Evergreen Funeral Home in Louisville.



