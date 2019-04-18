Janet B. Glauber, 66, of Carrollton died Monday, April 15, 2019, at the Norton Hospital in Louisville, Ky.
She was born on September 11, 1952, in Pontiac, Oakland County, Mich., the daughter of the late Herman Brown and Roxie Pettyjohn Brown. She spent most of her time working on the family farm and she was a member of the St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Carrollton.
She is survived by her husband, Steve Glauber of Carrollton; her daughter, Sarah (Shannon) Hunt of Carrollton; four sons, Steven (Rebecca) Glauber of Crestwood, Ky., Jesse (Twalla) Long of Bedford, Ky., Lt. Col. Jeremy (Racheal) Glauber serving his Country in Belgium and Josh (Mandy) Glauber of Charlestown, Ind.; five sisters, Julie (Jim) Mackell of Louisville, Dicey McGrath of Netcong, N.J., Helen (Lenny) Mudd of Bardstown, Ky., Janell (Michael) Brown-Shrader of Merritt Island, Fla., and Gaynell Lombardo of Nazareth, Ky.; a brother, Jimmy (Debbie) Brown of Georgetown; and twelve grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Mass of Christian Burial was held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Carrollton. The Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home, 809 Highland Ave. in Carrollton, was entrusted with the arrangements. Visitation and the Rosary Service were held on Tuesday, April 17, 2019, at the funeral home.
Burial was in the St. John Catholic Cemetery in Carrollton on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the Sisters of Divine Providence in care of the funeral home.
Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home
809 Highland Avenue
Carrollton, KY 41008
(502) 732-4436
Published in The News-Democrat on Apr. 18, 2019