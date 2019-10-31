Janice Carol Meadows, 71, of Carrollton died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at her home.
Funeral Services were held Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Family Worship Center in Carrollton with the Rev. Pat Butcher officiating. Burial was in the Campbellsburg Masonic Cemetery in Campbellsburg, Ky. Arrangements were entrusted with the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home, 809 Highland Ave. in Carrollton.
Survivors include two daughters, Lynnette (Beth) Burden of Paris, Ky., and Misty (Chris) Hembree of Carrollton; and eight grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer Lee and Jean Marlette Cain; and her husband, Ronnie Meadows.
