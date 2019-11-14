Jean Mae Slifer Corrado, 76, of Shepherdsville, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Norton Hospital in Louisville, Ky.
Survivors include her children, Theresa (Charlie) Hendricks of Sanders, Ky., Rex Morgan of Eminence, Ky., Hope Fennell of Shepherdsville, David Corrado of Carrollton, Ky., Sam Embry of Shepherdsville, and Faith (Billy) Pratt of Ottawa, Ohio; 13 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Gene Slifer and Alberta Rife Pike; her husband, Jim Corrado; one infant son, Kirk Allen Morgan; one daughter, Kim Aldridge; one grandson; and one great-granddaughter.
Cremation was chosen, and no services will take place. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ransdell Funeral Home in Campbellsburg, Ky.
Published in The News-Democrat on Nov. 14, 2019