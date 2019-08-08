Jennifer Marie Graham Goodin, 47, of Milton, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville, Ky.
Survivors include her husband, Keith Hershel Goodin of Milton; daughter, Elisabeth Suanne Goodin of Milton; and parents, Gary Wayne and Lisa Staples Graham of Bedford.
She was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Keith Goodin; maternal grandparents, Cecil and Dorothy Staples; and paternal grandparents, Ewing and Dorothy Perry and Grover Graham.
Services were held Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Bedford Christian Church in Bedford, with the Revs. Chuck Butcher and Carl Rucker officiating. Burial was in Bedford Cemetery. Ransdell Funeral Home in Bedford was entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in The News-Democrat on Aug. 8, 2019