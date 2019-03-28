Jennifer Renee Easton, 36, of Carrollton, KY, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton.
Survivors include her father, Harold Randall "Randy" Easton of Frankfort, Ky; her mother, Karen Willis Easton of Carrollton; her two daughters, Jayden Kinman and Kinley Harsin, both of Carrollton; and her maternal grandmother, Mary Willis of Carrollton. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Keeley Harsin; her maternal grandfather, George Willis; and her paternal grandparents, Harold S. Easton and Ouida Easton.
Funeral Services were held Monday, March 25, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home, 809 Highland Ave. in Carrollton.
Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home
809 Highland Avenue
Carrollton, KY 41008
(502) 732-4436
Published in The News-Democrat on Mar. 28, 2019