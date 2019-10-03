Jerry Joe Neace

Jerry Joe Neace, age 68, of Commiskey, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at his residence in Paris Crossing, Ind.
Survivors include his wife, Alice Marie Johnson Neace of Commiskey; his step-children, Greg (Shelley) Feltmann of Mayer, Ariz., Nettie Jo (Todd) Birkmeyer of Prescott Valley, Ariz., Louis (Chanille) Feltmann of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Anna Sue (Terry) Houston of Coeur d'Alene; and eight grandchildren; He was preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Alpha Johnson Neace.
Funeral services were conducted Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Ind. with Pastor Skip Napier officiating. Interment was in the Coffee Creek Christian Cemetery near Paris Crossing.
Published in The News-Democrat on Oct. 3, 2019
