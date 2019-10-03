Jerry Joe Neace, age 68, of Commiskey, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at his residence in Paris Crossing, Ind.
Survivors include his wife, Alice Marie Johnson Neace of Commiskey; his step-children, Greg (Shelley) Feltmann of Mayer, Ariz., Nettie Jo (Todd) Birkmeyer of Prescott Valley, Ariz., Louis (Chanille) Feltmann of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Anna Sue (Terry) Houston of Coeur d'Alene; and eight grandchildren; He was preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Alpha Johnson Neace.
Funeral services were conducted Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Ind. with Pastor Skip Napier officiating. Interment was in the Coffee Creek Christian Cemetery near Paris Crossing.
