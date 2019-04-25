Send Flowers Obituary

Jerry L. Judge, Sr., 68, of Hanover, died Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the King's Daughters' Hospital in Madison, Ind.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, April 23, at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, with Pastor Scott Kollman officiating. Interment followed in the Fairmount Cemetery in Madison.

Survivors include his wife, Cheryl Anne Hull Judge of Hanover; his father, Lawrence Judge of Franklin, Ohio; his children, Lisa (Bill) Bruner of Hanover, Kimberly Judge and her companion, Andy Bennett of Lexington, Ind., Jerry L. "Jay" (Melinda) Judge, Jr. of Hanover, Cherilyn Miller of Madison, Natalie A. Miller of Lexington, Ind., Andy (Jenny) Miller of Madison, Tony (Susan) Miller of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Nick (Erin) Miller of Cincinnati; 21 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Etta Rogers Judge Taylor; his father and mother-in-law, Wayne and Carole Hull; and a granddaughter.

Published in The News-Democrat on Apr. 25, 2019

