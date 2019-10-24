Jerry Lee Doll, Jr., 57, of Worthville died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at his home in Worthville.
Funeral Services were held Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home, 809 Highland Ave. in Carrollton with the Rev. Randall E. Doll officiating. Burial was in the English Cemetery in Carrollton.
Survivors include his wife; Carla Craig Doll of Worthville; his father, Jerry Lee Doll, Sr. of Turners Station, Ky.; a daughter; Tiffany Carol Doll of Carrollton, Ky.; a step-daughter; Crystal Lynn Rogers of Worthville; three step-sons, Christopher Scott Rabourn of Carrollton, Rodney William Rabourn of Port Royal, Ky., and David Richard Rabourn of Port Royal; and five grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his mother, Bonnie Sue Meadows Doll.
Published in The News-Democrat on Oct. 24, 2019