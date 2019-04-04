Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Norman Stafford. View Sign

Jerry Norman Stafford, 86, of Worthville, Owen County, Ky., died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence, Ky.

He was born on June 2, 1932 in the Wheatley Community of Owen County, the son of the late Walker Lawson Stafford and Margaret Jenkins Rees Stafford. He had worked in the farming industry his whole life and enjoyed raising Simmental and Holstein Cattle. He has owned Growers Tobacco Warehouse in Carrollton for many years. He had worked as a property developer, acquiring and re-developing properties. He was a member of the Dallasburg Baptist Church in Wheatley, Ky. He had formerly served on the Owen County Hospital Board and served in the United States Army Reserves. He was an avid University of Kentucky Basketball Fan.

He was known for his generosity to children's health and wellbeing and many other worthy causes. He was active with The Blast, which is involved with fund raising for children's charities with the University of Kentucky.

He will be missed by his wife, Sandra J. "Sandy" Stafford of Worthville; two daughters, Kathy B. (Tommy) Williams of Wheatley, and Tami Baxter (Greg) Kever of Lexington, Ky.; four grandchildren, Maggie (Colin) Bond of Lexington, Ky.; Joe (Desiree) Williams of Wheatley; Sam Kever of Lexington; and Andy Kever of Richmond, Ky.; and a great-grandchild, AnnaKate Williams of Wheatley.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Rex Dean Stafford, James Rees Stafford and Walker Lee Stafford; a sister, Helen Pike; and a grandson, Evan Rees Kever.

Funeral Services will be on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Family Worship Center in Carrollton with the Revs. Pat Butcher and Roger Alford presiding. Visitation will be on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Family Worship Center in Carrollton. Burial will take place in the Owenton Cemetery in Owenton, Ky.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the or the World Wide Hearts & Hands in care of the funeral home.

