CARROLLTON, Ky. – Jerry William Dunn, 83, of Carrollton, Kentucky passed this life on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at his home. He entered this life on June 15, 1937, in Eminence, Henry County, Kentucky to Elmer Douglas Dunn and Wilana Shepherd Dunn. Jerry was a faithful member of the Carrollton United Methodist Church where he was active in the Methodist Men group, was a 1956 graduate of Carrollton High School and he served his country in the U.S. Army. He retired in 1998 from the maintenance department of Dow Corning, was a former Boy Scout leader and was active in the Kiwanis Club for many years. Jerry had a passion for restoring antique trunks and wood furniture, always having a booth at the annual Ryle Craft Show at Ryle High School each year. He enjoyed "wheeling and dealing" at antique auctions and enjoyed whittling tools and spoons. Jerry also had worked for the former O.K Supply Co., Teledyne-Wirz Factory and Butler Furniture Co.
Survivors include his wife, Ann Mitchell Adams Dunn whom he married June 2, 1956; two daughters, Jenny Winkle and her husband Kenny of Carrollton, Amy Oaks and her husband, Michael of Ft. Thomas, Kentucky; two sons, Jerry Alton Dunn and his wife Fran of Yuma, Arizona and Michael Lee Dunn and his wife Nicole of Carrollton; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; two nieces; two nephews; and two sisters-in-law. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Elmer Douglas Dunn, Jr.; and a nephew.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home with the Rev. Devin Olachea and Rev. Drew Oakley officiating. A pass-through visitation will be from 11a.m. – 1 p.m. Friday prior to the funeral service. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. Interment will take place in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Carrollton, KY.
Memorial gifts may take the form of contributions to the Carrollton United Methodist Church or the Carroll County Food Pantry in care of the funeral home.
