Joan Mary Schramm Hall, 94, of Madison, Ind., died at 9:50 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at the Norton Hospital in Louisville, Ky.
Joan is survived by her sons, Thomas C. (Joanne) Hall of Gilbert, Ariz., Christopher James (Lynn) Hall of Madison, Ind., Matthew Stephen (Tammy) Hall of Madison, Ind.; and her daughter, Leslie Joan (John) Kucek of Oregonia, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Schramm; her mother, Ann Rohlof Schramm; and her beloved husband, Phillip "Phil" Lowell Hall.
Funeral Mass was conducted at 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, celebrated by Father Christopher A. Craig at the Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 413 East Second St. in downtown Madison, Ind. Interment followed in the St. Patrick Cemetery, 305 West State St. in Madison, Ind.
Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The News-Democrat on Jan. 2, 2020