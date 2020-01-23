John Alexander Pence Sr., 73, a resident of Worthville, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at his home.
John is survived by five sons, John Pence of Virginia, James Pence, John Pence II of Worthville, Jeremy Pence of Worthville and Josh Pence of Louisville; two daughters, Patty Collins of Perry Park and Barbara Dayton of Virginia; 14 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Martha Rose Pence.
There was a Life Celebration service held at the Family Worship Center in Carrollton Monday, Jan. 20. Arrangements provided by Graham Dunn Funeral Home, 215 Fifth Street in Carrollton.
Published in The News-Democrat on Jan. 23, 2020