John Barrett, age 53, died the evening of Monday Jan. 20, 2020 at U of L Hospital surrounded by the people who he called family for the last 25 years.

John was born Oct. 26, 1966, at Whittington Hospital in St. Mary Wing in the London borough of Islington to Mr. Joseph Patrick Barrett and Mrs. Joyce (Bell) Barrett of 124 Elthorne Rd, Islington, London, England. In childhood John was placed into foster care loosing contact with all known relatives. Upon finishing secondary school John joined the work force and began traveling the world, his favorite place being Spain. In the 1980's John traveled with a friend to the US and took a job, and ultimately marrying and divorcing without children.

25 years ago John met Walker Lynn Lucas while employed at Esco in Florence, Ky. forming a lifelong friendship and kinship with the Lucas family. John moved to Worthville, Ky. where he later took a job at General Butler State Park in Carrollton, Ky. in which he was honored as a Kentucky Colonel. John also worked as a corrections officer at the Kentucky State Reformatory and spent his recent years of life as a Heavy Machine Operator for Day and Zimmerman and most currently Tetra Tech.

John was preceded in death by his biological parents, and chosen father Walker Lucas Jr. He is survived by his dear friends Cheryl and Dave Cook and Lucas family; Kathy Lucas, Andy Lucas, Walker Lynn Lucas, Amy Lucas, David Lucas of Worthville, Ky.; and his chosen nieces and nephews Bethany (Andrew) Johnson of Madison, Ind. and Kristen (Aaron) Covington of Carrollton, Ky., and Walker Lee Lucas of Worthville, Ky.

A Memorial Service was held on the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 28th, 2020, to celebrate the life of John at the Graham Dunn funeral home in Carrollton, Ky. Published in The News-Democrat on Jan. 30, 2020

