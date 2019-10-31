John Frank "Sonny" Sanders, Jr., 82, of Carrollton, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at his home.
Cremation has been chosen by the family with services at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted with the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce Jackson Sanders of Carrollton; a daughter, Angila Sanders Tomlinson of Georgetown, Ky.; son, John Frank (Amanda) Sanders, III. of Lanesville, Ind.; and three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Frank Sanders, Sr. and Rosa Mae Kelsey Sanders.
Published in The News-Democrat on Oct. 31, 2019