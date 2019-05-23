John "Jack" Robert Dwyer, 91, of Madison, died Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the River Terrace Health Campus in Madison.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara Fae Perryman Dwyer of Madison; a son, David (Julie) Dwyer of Madison; daughters, Marta Johnson of Marion, Ind., Patti (Steve) Howard of Houston, Texas, Mary K. Dwyer of Madison, Barbie (Greg) Baker of Evansville, Ind., Anne (Chris) Higgins of Madison; 16 grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and three step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, James Dwyer; his mother, Catherine Daily Dwyer; his son, John Robert Dwyer, Jr.; and his son-in-law , Gary Johnson.

The Mass of Christian Burial was conducted Monday, May 20, by Pastor Christopher A. Craig at the St. Patrick Catholic Chapel, in Madison. Interment followed in the St. Patrick Cemetery in Madison.

Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison was entrusted with the arrangements.