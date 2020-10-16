1/
John Walter "Bubba" Lafferty
MILTON, Ky. – John Walter "Bubba" Lafferty, 55, of Milton, Kentucky died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at his home. 
Survivors include his companion and mother of his children, Lisa Carol Wilson Lafferty of Milton; a daughter, Amber Lafferty of Milton; a son, Jonathon Lafferty of Milton; four grandchildren; and his mother in law, Bonnie Purvis Wilhoit of Bedford, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert C. Lafferty, Sr., his mother, Myra W. Williams Lafferty; and his father in law, Donald E. Wilson. 
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Indiana.  Interment will follow in the Moffett Cemetery in Milton. Friends may visit Saturday from 4 - 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon until the time of service at the funeral home in Madison.

Published in The News Democrat from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
