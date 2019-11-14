Johnny K. Burns, 49, of Carrollton died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at the Carroll County Memorial Hospital.
Funeral Services will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the Dividing Ridge Apostolic Church, 6613 Highway 36 East, in Sanders, Ky. with the Revs. Jerry Knox and Rusty Bennett officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service Thursday at the church. Burial will take place in the New Bethel Cemetery in Verona, Ky. Arrangements are entrusted with the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home.
Survivors include his parents, John Henry Burns and Joyce Faye Beach Burns of Carrollton; and his maternal grandparents, Albert and Alma Beach of Carrollton.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ernest and Julie Burns.
Published in The News-Democrat on Nov. 14, 2019