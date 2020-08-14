FRANKFORT, Ky. -Jonathan Paul Licklider, 57, of Frankfort, formerly of Carrollton, Ky., died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at the Norton's Hospital in Louisville, Ky..

He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Garriott Licklider; a son, Jonathan Paul Roger Licklider, U.S.M.C., Camp Lejeune, Jacksonville, N.C.; a step-daughter, Macy Elise Smith of Lexington, Ky.; a stepson, Mason Parker Smith, of Lexington, Ky.; and his parents, John Paul and Wanda Jean Skirvin Licklider.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home with the Rev. Chris White officiating. Visiting hours will be 4-6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 14 at the funeral home.

Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions and the new reopening requirements we will be limiting our building occupancy to 50 percent of normal capacity, so please be prepared for a possible line as we will be monitoring the occupancy. We will also be strictly adhering to the 6 feet social distancing requirements and all attendees will be required to wear a face mask.





