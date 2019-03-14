Joseph "Joe" Roth, 64, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the Hesperus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville, Ky.
Funeral Services were held Monday, March 11, at Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home, 809 Highland Ave. in Carrollton. Burial was in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Carrollton.
He is survived by his parents, Thomas S. and Betty J. Delabar Roth of Portsmouth, Ohio; his wife, Debbie Robbins Roth of Carrollton; and a son, Josh (Tonya) Roth of Clinton, Iowa.
Published in The News-Democrat on Mar. 14, 2019