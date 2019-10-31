Joseph William "Joe" Lee, 45, of Sparta, Gallatin County, Ky., died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center in Frankfort, Ky.
Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home, 809 Highland Ave. in Carrollton, Ky. with the Rev. Denny French officiating. Burial will be in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Carrollton.
Survivors include his wife, Rachel Denise Chaney Lee of Sparta; his parents, George William Lee Jr. and Kathy Brooks Lee of Warsaw; and his daughter, Kirsten Faith Lee of Sparta.
Published in The News-Democrat on Oct. 31, 2019