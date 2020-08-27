1/1
Joyce Ann (McBurney) Baker
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CARROLLTON, Ky. – Joyce Ann Baker, 79, died on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Baptist Health in La Grange, Ky.
She was born on Sept. 13, 1940, in Carrollton, Carroll County, Ky., the daughter of the late Homer G. McBurney and Virginia Plew McBurney.  She worked over the years for the former Teledyne-Wirz Factory in Carrollton as a tube inspector until her retirement.  She always enjoyed working on the family farm, homemaking projects, quilting, and going camping with the family. 
She will be missed by her two daughters; Nicole (Gary) Baker Simmons of Ghent, KY, and Rhonda (Jamie) McIntyre of Carrollton; two sons, Donnie Westrick and his companion, Sandy Reinhart of Florence, Ky., and Shawn (Angela) Baker of Carrollton; a sister, Connie (Joe) McBurney Ormes of Townsville, S.C.; a brother; Jerry McBurney of Sanders, Ky.; seven grandchildren, Joey McIntyre of Carrollton, Caitlyn Baker of Madison, Sydney Wise of Ghent, Eli Baker of Madison, Kayley Wise of Ghent, Shaela Baker and Chase Baker of Carrollton; two step grandchildren, Jasmine and Ean Simmons of Carrollton.
She was preceded in death by her father on September 4, 1987; and her mother on May 7, 2001; her husband, Greg Baker on November 4, 2006; and her sister in-law, Chonnie McBurney on May 7, 2009.
 Funeral Services were held Wednesday, August 26, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Chris White officiating.  Burial took place in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Carrollton.
Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions and the new reopening requirements we will be limiting our building occupancy to 50% of normal capacity, so please be prepared for a possible line as we will be monitoring the occupancy.  We will also be strictly adhering to the 6 feet social distancing requirements and request that attendees please wear a face covering.
  Arrangements have been entrusted with the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Democrat from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Funeral
11:00 AM
Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home
809 Highland Avenue
Carrollton, KY 41008
(502) 732-4436
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved