CARROLLTON, Ky. – Joyce Ann Baker, 79, died on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Baptist Health in La Grange, Ky.

She was born on Sept. 13, 1940, in Carrollton, Carroll County, Ky., the daughter of the late Homer G. McBurney and Virginia Plew McBurney. She worked over the years for the former Teledyne-Wirz Factory in Carrollton as a tube inspector until her retirement. She always enjoyed working on the family farm, homemaking projects, quilting, and going camping with the family.

She will be missed by her two daughters; Nicole (Gary) Baker Simmons of Ghent, KY, and Rhonda (Jamie) McIntyre of Carrollton; two sons, Donnie Westrick and his companion, Sandy Reinhart of Florence, Ky., and Shawn (Angela) Baker of Carrollton; a sister, Connie (Joe) McBurney Ormes of Townsville, S.C.; a brother; Jerry McBurney of Sanders, Ky.; seven grandchildren, Joey McIntyre of Carrollton, Caitlyn Baker of Madison, Sydney Wise of Ghent, Eli Baker of Madison, Kayley Wise of Ghent, Shaela Baker and Chase Baker of Carrollton; two step grandchildren, Jasmine and Ean Simmons of Carrollton.

She was preceded in death by her father on September 4, 1987; and her mother on May 7, 2001; her husband, Greg Baker on November 4, 2006; and her sister in-law, Chonnie McBurney on May 7, 2009.

Funeral Services were held Wednesday, August 26, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Chris White officiating. Burial took place in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Carrollton.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions and the new reopening requirements we will be limiting our building occupancy to 50% of normal capacity, so please be prepared for a possible line as we will be monitoring the occupancy. We will also be strictly adhering to the 6 feet social distancing requirements and request that attendees please wear a face covering.

Arrangements have been entrusted with the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home.



