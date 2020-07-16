1/
Mrs. Joyce Ann (Hoskins) Sanders
CARROLLTON, Ky. – Joyce Ann Sanders, 83, died Monday, July 13, 2020 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville, Ky.
Survivors include three sons, Jamie (Kari) Sanders of Carrollton, Clinton Sanders of Carrollton and Tim Tharp of Carrollton; two step-sons; Tony Sanders of Eminence, Ky. and Billy Sanders of Campbellsburg, Ky.; three step-daughters, Sue Olds of Bedford, Ky., Kay Sanders of Campbellsburg and Krista Loeffler of Munich, Germany; several grandchildren; and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Todd Hoskins and Lucy Hoskins; her first husband; Benjamin Earl Tharp; second husband, Kenneth Teague Sanders; and a son; Benny Tharp.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home 809 Highland Ave. in Carrollton with the Rev. Randy Doll officiating. Visitation will be 11a.m. Saturday until time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Ghent Masonic Cemetery.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions and the new reopening requirements we will be limiting the funeral home occupancy to 50% of normal capacity, so please be prepared for a possible line as we will be monitoring the occupancy.  We will also be strictly adhering to the 6 feet social distancing requirements.  We also request that attendees MUST wear a face mask while attending, unless a medical condition prevents you from wearing one.

Published in The News Democrat from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
JUL
18
Funeral
01:00 PM
Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home
809 Highland Avenue
Carrollton, KY 41008
(502) 732-4436
