Joyce Faye Chance LaMothe, 79, of Madison died on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at 6:17 p.m. at the Water's of Clifty Falls in Madison, Ind.
Survivors include her daughters, Jessica Edens of Madison, Stacy Jo Edens Wells of Clarksville, Ind., Linda Gail (Douglas) Walker of Hanover, Ind.; her step-son, Robert (Jenny) LaMothe of Fort Thomas, Ky.; her adopted daughter, Lisa Riggio of Madison; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Ray Chance; her mother, Lyda Smith Chance; her husband , Albanie D. LaMothe; and her step-son, Dennis LaMothe.
Funeral services were conducted Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, by Pastor Garry Sandusky at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison. Interment followed in the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Madison.
Published in The News-Democrat on Jan. 9, 2020