Joyce Jackson Sanders, 70, of Carrollton, passed this life on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the Norton Hospital in Louisville, Ky., and John Frank "Sonny" Sanders, Jr., 82, of Carrollton, Ky. passed this life on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at his home.

Joyce was born on May 17, 1949, in Louisville, Jefferson County, Ky., the daughter of the late Emmett Graham Jackson and Edith Bennett Jackson. She was a housewife and had attended Carrollton United Methodist Church.

"Sonny" was born on May 2, 1937, in Carrollton, Carroll County, Ky., the son of the late John Frank Sanders, Sr. and Rosa Mae Kelsey Sanders. He had served his Country in the United States Air Force as a Military Police Officer in Japan. After his service to our Country, he went on to work for and retire from M & T Chemical Company (now P.M.C.) in Carrollton. He was of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by a daughter; Angila Sanders Tomlinson of Georgetown, Ky.; a son; John Frank Sanders, III. of Lanesville, Ind.; her step-mother; Marilyn Jackson of Madison, Ind.; her brother; Robert Lee Jackson of Madison, Ind.; her two step-brothers; Herman and Mike Keeton, both of Madison, Ind.; his sister, Mary Alice Hughes of Carrollton; and three grandchildren survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother; Lou Gehrig Jackson. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Carrie Mumphrey and Nana Sue Hartley.

Cremation has been chosen by the family with services at a later date.

Published in The News-Democrat on Nov. 21, 2019

