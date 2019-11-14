BETHEL, Ohio – Joyce May Martin, 77, of Bethel and formerly of Carrollton, Ky., passed away peacefully on Nov. 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. She was born on June 21, 1942, at Fox Creek in Anderson County, Ky. She had been a member of Whites Run Baptist Church where she was very active and taught Sunday School for many years. She retired from Carroll County Schools after driving the school bus for over 20 years and also ran Joyce's Consignment Shoppe for several years.
She was survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Lev Charles (L C) Martin; sons, Tony Allen Martin (Ann) and Charles Clayton Martin, Sr.; grandchildren, Charles Clayton Martin, Jr., Whitney Gaines, Taylore Martin, Rachel Martin, and four great-grandchildren; brothers, Carroll Robinson and Dale Robinson.
Joyce was preceded in death by two brothers, Edgar and Gary Dean Robinson, two sisters, Thelma Lewellyn and Barbara Randall Trester.
Graveside services for family and friends will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at 1p.m. in English, Ky. at the English Cemetery. Immediately following there will be a Celebration of Life in the Fellowship Hall at the English Baptist Church.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . E.C. Nurre Funeral Home Inc. is handling arrangements.
Published in The News-Democrat on Nov. 14, 2019