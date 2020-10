Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Judy Ann Chandler Jones's life story with friends and family

Share Judy Ann Chandler Jones's life story with friends and family

MILTON, Ky. – Judy Ann Chandler Jones, 78, of Milton, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at her home. Funeral arrangements will be announced by the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre's of Madison and Hanover.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store